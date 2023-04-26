NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Raises Dividend to $0.84 Per Share

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.8425 per share by the solar energy provider on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81.

NextEra Energy Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 15.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. NextEra Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 104.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 160.9%.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock traded down $3.78 on Wednesday, reaching $55.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,913,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,908. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $55.66 and a 1 year high of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.58.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 39.39%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,140 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEP shares. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James raised NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

