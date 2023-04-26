Nexum Price Reaches $0.0639 on Major Exchanges (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 28.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Nexum has a market capitalization of $829.00 million and $2,736.59 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexum token can now be purchased for $0.0639 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Nexum has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Nexum

Nexum was first traded on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

