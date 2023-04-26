Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,014,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,530,000 after acquiring an additional 419,722 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,457,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,679,000 after acquiring an additional 658,951 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,166,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,703,000 after purchasing an additional 621,651 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SCHA stock opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.00.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.