Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nidec had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion.

Nidec Trading Down 2.3 %

OTCMKTS NJDCY traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.41. 137,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. Nidec has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nidec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Nidec Company Profile

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of small precision, automotive, commercial & industrial motors, electronic & optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, and Nidec Motors & Actuators.

