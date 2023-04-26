Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nidec had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion.

Nidec Trading Down 2.3 %

OTCMKTS:NJDCY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,360. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. Nidec has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nidec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Nidec Company Profile

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of small precision, automotive, commercial & industrial motors, electronic & optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, and Nidec Motors & Actuators.

