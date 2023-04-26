North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a report released on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for North American Construction Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $171.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.05 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 8.70%.

NOA has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on North American Construction Group to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:NOA opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. UBS Group AG lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 121.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in North American Construction Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.47%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The firm focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines in the oil sands.

