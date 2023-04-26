Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.04

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.04 and traded as high as $10.24. Northern Star Investment Corp. III shares last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 335 shares.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Star Investment Corp. III

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 93.7% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 20,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. III

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

