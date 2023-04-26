Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT Lowered to $77.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.48% from the company’s previous close.

NTRS has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $96.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.13.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $78.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $113.15. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Northern Trust by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Northern Trust by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

