Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Sets New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $76.07 and last traded at $76.07, with a volume of 1012046 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.16.

The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 97,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 13.6% during the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 5,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the first quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Down 2.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

