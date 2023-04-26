Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $158.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.82 million.

Northwest Bancshares Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.58.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Bancshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Bancshares

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWBI. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,662 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,713,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,144,000 after buying an additional 47,965 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 14.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 14,002 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,337 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

