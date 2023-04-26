Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Plans $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.485 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Northwest Natural has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 66 years. Northwest Natural has a payout ratio of 69.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northwest Natural to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.1%.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $47.79 on Wednesday. Northwest Natural has a one year low of $42.37 and a one year high of $55.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day moving average is $47.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 45.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 133.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Northwest Natural currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

