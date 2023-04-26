Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Issues Earnings Results

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Novartis had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Novartis Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE NVS traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.04. 1,305,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,047. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $218.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.60. Novartis has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $105.56.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $3.4694 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novartis

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVS. Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after buying an additional 4,517,637 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,806 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,609,000 after purchasing an additional 377,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $23,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

