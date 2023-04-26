NULS Price Reaches $0.25 (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. During the last week, NULS has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $24.94 million and $1.12 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000835 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NULS

NULS was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 123,037,296 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

