Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 68.3% from the March 31st total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 1,207.5% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 428,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 395,382 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 600,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,686,000 after acquiring an additional 215,927 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 86,260 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 80,548 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 761,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after purchasing an additional 32,274 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $16.24. The stock had a trading volume of 56,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,530. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $19.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.98.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

