Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI – Get Rating) shares were down 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$55.85 and last traded at C$56.22. Approximately 148,696 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 300,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$56.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVEI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nuvei to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$63.43.

Nuvei Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 105.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$52.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.80.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

