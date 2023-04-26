O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. O-I Glass also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.05-3.25 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Stock Performance

OI traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.53. 593,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,966. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. O-I Glass has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $23.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day moving average is $19.11.

Insider Transactions at O-I Glass

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,367.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $384,383.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,367.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O-I Glass

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in O-I Glass by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,597,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,789,000 after purchasing an additional 291,640 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,841,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,643,000 after acquiring an additional 54,511 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,761,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,765,000 after acquiring an additional 84,354 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,474,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,615,000 after acquiring an additional 101,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,291,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,866 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.