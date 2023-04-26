Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Achieves Market Cap of $217.39 Million

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $217.39 million and approximately $23.27 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ocean Protocol token can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ocean Protocol Token Profile

Ocean Protocol was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is a blockchain-based platform that aims to create a decentralized data economy by enabling secure and transparent sharing of data between providers and consumers. The platform allows data providers to maintain control over how their data is used and who can access it, while incentivizing data consumers to purchase and use the data.

The Ocean Protocol network is powered by a native utility token called OCEAN, which is used as a means of value transfer within the ecosystem. Data providers use OCEAN to sell their data, while data consumers use it to purchase and access data from the network.”

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

