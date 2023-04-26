Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.25

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.25 and last traded at $12.29, with a volume of 22512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on OSBC. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Old Second Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $555.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.77 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 644.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 114,893 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter worth $436,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 54,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the community banking segment.

Featured Stories

