Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.25

Shares of Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.52 ($0.03). Omega Diagnostics Group shares last traded at GBX 2.60 ($0.03), with a volume of 398,345 shares.

Omega Diagnostics Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of £6.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.00 and a beta of 4.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at Omega Diagnostics Group

In related news, insider Jag Grewal purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($37,467.22). 50.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omega Diagnostics Group Company Profile

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries and the Far East, Africa, and the Middle East. The company is also involved in the research, development, and production of kits, as well as engaged in detection of immune reactions to food under the Foodprint name.

