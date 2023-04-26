OmniaVerse Trading Down 2% Over Last Week (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One OmniaVerse token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OmniaVerse has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. OmniaVerse has a market cap of $414,100.00 billion and $465,003.10 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse launched on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

