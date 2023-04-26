OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Short Interest Down 50.8% in April

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the March 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OMRON Trading Up 2.8 %

OMRNY traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.17. OMRON has a 1 year low of $44.35 and a 1 year high of $61.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.84 and its 200-day moving average is $52.51.

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. OMRON had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OMRON will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OMRON

About OMRON

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OMRON stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of OMRON Co. ( OTCMKTS:OMRNY Get Rating ) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in OMRON were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

