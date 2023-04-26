Oppenheimer Comments on Amgen Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amgen in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $20.17 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $20.54. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $17.76 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2025 earnings at $21.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $22.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMGN. Argus decreased their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.00.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $244.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.44 and its 200 day moving average is $257.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,375,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,983,235,000 after purchasing an additional 174,774 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,287,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,439,213,000 after purchasing an additional 50,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Articles

