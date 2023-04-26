O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $36.50-37.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $36.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.2-15.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.44 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $873.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $894.20. The company had a trading volume of 524,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,228. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $912.00. The company has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $849.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $826.70.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 36.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

