Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Otonomy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OTIC opened at $0.01 on Friday. Otonomy has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $582,479.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Trading of Otonomy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 129.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 142,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80,153 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Otonomy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Otonomy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Otonomy by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 126,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Otonomy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

