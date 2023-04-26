Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL) Short Interest Down 50.0% in April

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 Price Performance

OXSQL remained flat at $24.62 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.64. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $25.46.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.4063 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th.

