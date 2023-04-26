Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Shares Up 0.4%

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 558 ($6.97) and last traded at GBX 555 ($6.93). 144,905 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 182,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 553 ($6.91).

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £506.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -668.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 7.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 596.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 598.04.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Horizon Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.