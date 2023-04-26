PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $10.31, but opened at $11.87. PacWest Bancorp shares last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 8,757,955 shares traded.

The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $353.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.60 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 13.92%.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at PacWest Bancorp

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PACW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson raised PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

In other news, COO Mark Yung purchased 3,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $48,007.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,799.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Mark Yung purchased 3,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $48,007.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,799.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C William Hosler purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.48 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $99,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 55,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,046. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PacWest Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,965,000 after buying an additional 2,405,127 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,647,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,040,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,525,000 after buying an additional 904,694 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,593,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,531,000 after buying an additional 729,761 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 401.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 873,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,275,000 after buying an additional 699,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Up 7.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.74.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

