PancakeSwap Price Tops $2.60 on Major Exchanges (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 26th. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $507.13 million and approximately $96.12 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar. One PancakeSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $2.60 or 0.00009210 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 384,564,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,318,423 tokens. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PancakeSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is a decentralized exchange that allows for trustless trading of cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets on the Binance Smart Chain. It was created by a team of anonymous developers and is maintained by a decentralized community. PancakeSwap can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and is known for its low fees and fast transaction speeds. To use PancakeSwap, one must connect their wallet, add Binance Coin or another supported cryptocurrency, purchase CAKE, PancakeSwap’s native token, and then use CAKE to trade.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

