Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $254.54

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 254.54 ($3.18) and traded as low as GBX 246 ($3.07). Pantheon International shares last traded at GBX 248 ($3.10), with a volume of 1,453,214 shares trading hands.

Pantheon International Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 545.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 243.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 254.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 14.03 and a quick ratio of 37.81.

About Pantheon International

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

