Parkland Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Parkland in a research report issued on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share.

Separately, National Bankshares raised their target price on Parkland from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.33.

Shares of PKI opened at C$30.89 on Monday. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$24.25 and a 12 month high of C$39.45. The stock has a market cap of C$5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.57.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.86 billion. Parkland had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 0.87%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

