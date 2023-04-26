PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $13.42.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.71%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -126.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities cut their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan bought 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marianne Sullivan acquired 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $237,222.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,547 shares in the company, valued at $899,049.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,475 shares of company stock worth $181,713 and have sold 20,765 shares worth $279,988. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,801,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,438,000 after acquiring an additional 85,349 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,688,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,088,000 after acquiring an additional 227,513 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,609,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,746,000 after acquiring an additional 460,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,865,000 after acquiring an additional 121,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,693,000 after acquiring an additional 178,783 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

