Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the bank on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Peoples Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Peoples Bancorp has a payout ratio of 43.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $25.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,555. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.68 and a 1 year high of $32.24. The company has a market cap of $735.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.67.

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $90.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.05 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 13.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan D. Rector bought 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.53 per share, for a total transaction of $59,913.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,011.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Rector purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.53 per share, with a total value of $59,913.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,011.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 24.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,403 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter worth $288,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 60.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.71.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

