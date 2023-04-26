Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Issues Earnings Results

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $17.95 million for the quarter.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBK opened at $28.39 on Wednesday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $34.88. The stock has a market cap of $160.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average is $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director William Gregory Terry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 18.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 180.2% during the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 126,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 81,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 271.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 32,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is the holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of a full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services. Its business includes personal, business, online and mobile banking, personal and business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

Further Reading

