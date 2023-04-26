Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This is a boost from Peoples Financial’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Peoples Financial Price Performance

Peoples Financial stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 878. The company has a market cap of $57.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46. Peoples Financial has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

Get Peoples Financial alerts:

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.82 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 20.17%.

About Peoples Financial

Peoples Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It focuses on lending services such as business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and installment loans. It also offers deposits services, such as interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and Individual Retirement Account accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.