PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Raised by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.08.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $188.52. The stock had a trading volume of 998,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,469,807. The company has a market cap of $259.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.86 and a twelve month high of $190.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

