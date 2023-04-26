Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,269,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 65,848 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.7% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.06% of Pfizer worth $167,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 136.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Pfizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.45. 5,956,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,237,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

