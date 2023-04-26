Pi Financial Comments on RediShred Capital Corp.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (CVE:KUT)

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for RediShred Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 25th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for RediShred Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for RediShred Capital’s FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS.
RediShred Capital Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of RediShred Capital stock opened at C$4.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.82. The stock has a market cap of C$72.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02. RediShred Capital has a 12-month low of C$3.15 and a 12-month high of C$4.50.
RediShred Capital Company Profile
RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fourteen corporate shredding locations.
