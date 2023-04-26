Pirate Chain Market Capitalization Tops $66.39 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $66.39 million and $109,876.54 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00127979 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00049497 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00034032 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001104 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,149,870 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

