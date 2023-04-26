Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:PZA)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Trading Up 0.3 %

Pizza Pizza Royalty stock opened at C$13.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 2.85. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a one year low of C$11.53 and a one year high of C$14.26. The stock has a market cap of C$339.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.05.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Featured Stories

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 727 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

