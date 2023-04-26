Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:PZA)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Trading Up 0.3 %
Pizza Pizza Royalty stock opened at C$13.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 2.85. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a one year low of C$11.53 and a one year high of C$14.26. The stock has a market cap of C$339.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.05.
About Pizza Pizza Royalty
