Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) Shares Up 1.2%

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.46. 1,251 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 8,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Planet Green Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

About Planet Green

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, manufactures, and distributes brick, black, and green tea products in China and internationally. It also imports and distributes beef products; and engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of chemical products, including formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, methylal, ethanol fuel, fuel additives, and clean fuel.

