Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) Shares Up 1.2%

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.46. 1,251 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 8,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.
Planet Green Stock Up 1.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
About Planet Green
Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, manufactures, and distributes brick, black, and green tea products in China and internationally. It also imports and distributes beef products; and engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of chemical products, including formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, methylal, ethanol fuel, fuel additives, and clean fuel.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Planet Green (PLAG)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.