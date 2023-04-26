Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0-1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plexus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Sidoti raised Plexus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plexus currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,591. Plexus has a 12-month low of $74.53 and a 12-month high of $115.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plexus will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 2.1% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.7% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 13,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 3.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

