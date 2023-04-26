Pollux Coin Price Hits $1.18 (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Pollux Coin token can currently be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00004026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pollux Coin has a market cap of $59.13 million and approximately $505,047.69 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pollux Coin has traded up 54.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pollux Coin Profile

Pollux Coin launched on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info.

Pollux Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 1.20616201 USD and is down -3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $492,501.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pollux Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pollux Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

