PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH) Declares Dividend of GBX 12

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from PPHE Hotel Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON PPH opened at GBX 1,150 ($14.36) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £487.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4,708.33 and a beta of 0.99. PPHE Hotel Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,005 ($12.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,617.25 ($20.20). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,136 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,194.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.90.

In other news, insider Daniel Kos purchased 2,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,156 ($14.44) per share, with a total value of £31,119.52 ($38,865.39). 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

