PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Get PPL alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In other news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPL

PPL Trading Up 0.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPL. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the third quarter valued at about $104,741,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,472,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,369,517,000 after buying an additional 3,419,854 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,209,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,412,000 after buying an additional 3,210,872 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,798,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in PPL by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after buying an additional 1,971,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.77. PPL has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.08.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.