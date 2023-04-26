Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,130,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,901,000 after acquiring an additional 511,524 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,428,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,405,000 after buying an additional 81,225 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,702,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,116,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,324,000 after buying an additional 249,192 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 877,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,078,000 after buying an additional 76,239 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of STIP stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.22. The company had a trading volume of 645,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,268. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.66. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $104.73.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

