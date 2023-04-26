Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,553 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 244,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 118,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.63. 538,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,591. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $25.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.47.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

