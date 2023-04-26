Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on INTC shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.98. 21,391,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,085,191. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.53. The company has a market capitalization of $119.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $47.27.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 74.49%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

