Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 146 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies makes up about 1.2% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth $36,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth $56,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 71.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSL. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.00.

CSL stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $213.11. The stock had a trading volume of 181,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.24. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

Featured Articles

