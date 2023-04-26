Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 386 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 365.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Mplx stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.65. 595,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,767. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $35.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). Mplx had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wolfe Research raised Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

