Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 6,613 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,613 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Nutrien by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,173,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080,975 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,309,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,621,000 after buying an additional 129,212 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,192,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,224,000 after buying an additional 502,756 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $521,017,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 470.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,916,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,764 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.06.

Nutrien Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NTR traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.05. 587,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,778. The company has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $67.52 and a 52-week high of $107.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.01.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.